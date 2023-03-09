On this day ...
MARCH 9, 1984 — Tim Witherspoon won the vacant WBC heavyweight title with a 12-round majority decision against Greg Page.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Timberlake vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. at Clarkston Field of Dreams
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Timberlake at Moscow, 3 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, Clarkston
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Culdesac at Orofino, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. VCU, 8:30 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN; Big East quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Big 12 quarterfinal: Iowa St. vs. Baylor, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Saint Louis, 11 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Duke, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Big East quarterfinal: Providence vs. UConn, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Mountain West quarterfinal: team TBD vs. San Diego St., noon, CBSSN; Big 12 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Kansas, noon, ESPN2; Pac-12 quarterfinal: Colorado vs. UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Atlantic 10 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Dayton, 2 p.m., USA; Mountain West quarterfinal: San Jose St. vs. Nevada, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 quarterfinal: Washington St. vs. Oregon, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Big East quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Fordham, 4:30 p.m., USA; Mountain West quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Boise St., 6 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 quarterfinal: Stanford vs. Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 quarterfinal: TCU vs. Kansas St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big East quarterfinal: team TBD vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Mountain West quartefinal: team TBD vs. Utah St., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 quarterfinal: Arizona St. vs. Southern Cal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: second round, 11 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, second round, 1 a.m. Friday, TGC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — Golden State at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., TNT; New York at Sacramento, 7 p.m., TNT
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Motagua vs. Pachuca, leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: LA FC at Alajuelense, leg 1, 6:55 p.m., FS2
World Baseball Classic — Cuba vs. Panama, Pool A, 8:30 p.m., FS1; South Korea vs. Japan, Pool B, 2 a.m. Friday, FS1
