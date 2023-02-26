FEBRUARY 26, 1935 — Richard Petty won the rain-shortened Daytona 500 by more than a lap at a speed of 160.927 mph. Petty held the lead for the final 212 miles of the scheduled 500-mile event, which was called five miles from the finish. Cale Yarborough finished second.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Montana, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State vs. UNLV, 1 p.m. in San Diego
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Loyola Intercollegiate, 6:45 a.m. in Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at GCU Invite, 7 a.m. in Phoenix
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Montana, 5 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 and 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
MLB spring training — N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis, 10 a.m., ESPN
Women’s college golf — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: first round, 11:30 a.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Iowa St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Wyoming, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college basketball — Baylor at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1; Xavier at UConn, 4 p.m., CBSSN; DePaul at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s college lacrosse — Cornell at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12