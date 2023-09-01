SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 — Roger Goodell began his tenure as the NFL commissioner.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC vs. Northwest (Wash.), 6 p.m.
WSU Cougar Invitational: WSU vs. Northwestern State, noon.; WSU vs. Drake, 7:30 p.m.
UI at Gonzaga Tournament: vs. UC San Diego, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LCSC at Northwest Clash in Cheney, Wash., 8:30 a.m.
UI at Northwest Clash in Cheney, Wash., 8:30 a.m.
WSU at WSU Alumni Open in Colfax, Wash., 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Grangeville at Weiser Invite, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Asotin, 7 p.m.
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Kendrick vs Oakley at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, 1 p.m.
Grangeville at Parma, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Melba at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Timberline, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Council, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 4 p.m.
Pullman at University, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7
High school football — Pullman at Lakeland, 7 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
High school football — Grangeville at Parma, 7 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7)
High school football — Melba at Orofino, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
High school football — Genesee at Potlatch, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
High school football — Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 3:25 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
College football — Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., 4 p.m., FS1; Louisville vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Hawaii, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s FIBA basketball — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. Montenegro, Second Round, Manila, Philippines, 1:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Second Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m., AppleTV+
Men’s rugby — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, 2:55 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Luton Town, noon, USA; Liga MX: Mazatlán at Juárez, 6 p.m., FS2
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2