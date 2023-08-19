On this day ...
AUGUST 19, 1957 — The New York Giants board of directors vote 8-1 to move their baseball franchise to San Francisco in 1958.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino at Bonners Ferry, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Mountain View, 11:30 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
NFL — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: West Coast at Western, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 11:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shriners Children’s 200, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 12:30 p.m., USA
BIG3 — Playoffs: Trilogy vs. Enemies AND Triplets vs. Ghost Ballers, Semifinals, Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
CFL — Montreal at Ottawa, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: Germany vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 a.m., FOX
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 5:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., noon, CBS; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo., noon, GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Second Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, 1 p.m., GOLF; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Semifinals, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo., 1 p.m., NBC; DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: The Alabama Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FOX; Saratoga Live: Alabama Stakes Day, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m.
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney (Australia), International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 9 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine), United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 11 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Brno (Czech Republic) vs. Regina (Saskatchewan), International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 1 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New Albany (Ohio), United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 3 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 292 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Boston, 5 p.m.
MLB — Boston at NY Yankees, 10 a.m., FS1; Milwaukee at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m., ROOT
NFL Football — Preseason: Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m., FOX and NFL Network
Men’s soccer — Scottish League Cup: Greenock Morton at Rangers, Second Round, 4:25 p.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Bundesliga: Cologne at Borussia Dortmund, 9 a.m., ABC; Serie A: Napoli at Frosinone, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Monza at Inter Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; USL Championship: Las Vegas FC at Detroit City FC, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; USL Championship: New Mexico United at San Diego SC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2;
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia, 1 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney, 3 a.m. (Sunday), FOX
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Nichols, Rosemont, Ill., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Urtez vs. Team Alexander, Rosemont, Ill., 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals, 8 a.m., TENNIS; Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Semifinal, Women’s Doubles Final, 3 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 1:30 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 2 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 10 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 11:30 a.m., NBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 2 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m., CNBC
WNBA — Los Angeles at Las Vegas, noon, ABC
SUNDAY
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill., 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., noon, USA; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn., 1 p.m., FOX;
Beach volleyball — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif., 1 p.m., ESPN2
CFL — B.C. at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 a.m., FOX
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Dakota Lithium Bassmaster Elite at Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y., 5 a.m.
Golf — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 11 a.m., CBS; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., noon, GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta, 1 p.m., GOLF; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., 1 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m.
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 5 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 8 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.11 a.m., ABC
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 10:05 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn., noon, CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m., FS1; MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. England, Final, Sydney, 3 a.m., FOX;
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2;
Tennis — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS; Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 12:30 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 2 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 7:30 a.m., CNBC; World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary, 9 a.m., NBC