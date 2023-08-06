On this day ...
AUGUST 6, 1890 — Future Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young throws a three-hit game in his MLB debut for the Cleveland Spiders in an 8-1 win against the Chicago Colts.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 6, 2023 @ 1:47 am
On this day ...
AUGUST 6, 1890 — Future Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young throws a three-hit game in his MLB debut for the Cleveland Spiders in an 8-1 win against the Chicago Colts.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB —Seattle at LA Angels, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto Racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis., 8 a.m., USA; NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.11:30 a.m., USA;
Beach Volleyball — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta, 9 a.m., ESPN2
CFL Football — Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland. 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 3 p.m., GOLF
Gymnastics — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s Lacrosse — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore, 10 a.m., ABC
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB — LA Dodgers at San Diego, 4 p.m.; Seattle at LA Angels, 1:10 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s Soccer — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 2 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia, 12:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1; FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney, 3:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Washington-ATP Final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA Basketball — Las Vegas at New York, noon, ABC
Monday
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn., 6 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga., 8 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Bristol, Conn., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Waco, Texas, noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif., 2 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Whitestown, Ind., 4 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, San Bernardino, Calif., 6 p.m., ESPN
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia, 12:30 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Sydney, 3:30 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 1 a.m. (Tuesday), FS1
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.