JULY 9, 2021 — British road cyclist Mark Cavendish won the Nimes to Carcassonne stage 13 of the Tour de France for his 34th career state win. The win tied Eddy Merckx for most career stage wins.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Pullman Patriots at Farmers, Ephrata High School, 10 a.m.
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Yakima Beetles, Yakima Firecracker tournament final, 2 p.m.
Asotin County Blues vs. Nampa Braves, Clancy Ellis tournament fifth/sixth-place game, Harris Field, noon
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Spokane Expos, Clancy Ellis tournament final, Harris Field, 6 p.m.
Other Clancy Ellis tournament games, 9 a.m., 3 p.m.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs vs. St. Maries (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); San Francisco at New York Mets, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill., noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., noon, NBC
Tennis — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 5 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 10 a.m., ABC; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 3 a.m. Monday, ESPN2
Auto racing — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga., 4 p.m., USA
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
BIG3 basketball — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y., 10 a.m., CBS
Men’s lacrosse — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis, 11 a.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m., ROOT; MLB First-Year Player Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Washington at Connecticut, noon, ESPN
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif., 1 p.m., TNT
NBA — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1; CPL: Forge FC at York United FC, 4:30 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati, 5 p.m., FS1
CFL — Montreal at B.C., 4 p.m., CBSSN
Track and field — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore., 6 p.m., CNBC
Monday
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 3 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London, 5 a.m., ESPN
MLB — 2023 Home Run Derby: From Seattle, 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
