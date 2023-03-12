On this day ...
MARCH 12, 1985 — Larry Bird scored 60 points, including Boston’s final 16, to set a Celtics record and lead them to a 126-115 victory against Atlanta.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, 1:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at, Idaho hosts Bandon Dunes Championship, 8:30 a.m. in Bandon, Ore.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Montana (2), 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — New York at L.A. Lakers, 6:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 9 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — Ivy League championship: Yale vs. Princeton, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 championship: VCU vs. Dayton, 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern championship: Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship: Houston vs. Memphis, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten championship: Purdue vs. Penn St., 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA men’s basketball championship selection show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Patriot League championship: Holy Cross at Boston U., 9 a.m., CBSSN; Colonial championship: Towson vs. Monmouth (N.J.), 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Iowa St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s selection special, 5 p.m., ESPN
World Baseball Classic — Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, 9 a.m., FS2; Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, noon, FS1; Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 4 p.m., FS1; Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, 7 p.m., FS1; Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, 8 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Boston at Detroit, 10:30 a.m., TNT; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT
College softball — Oregon at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Rodeo — PBR: The Brew City Classic, championship round, 1 p.m., CBSSN
XFL — Arlington at St. Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Vegas at D.C., 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — New York at L.A. Lakers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Clarke (Iowa), 6 p.m. in NAIA tournament round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at, Idaho hosts Bandon Dunes Championship, 8:30 a.m. in Bandon, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at CS Northridge, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Cheney at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Culdesac/Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Culdesac/Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Clarke (Iowa), 6 p.m. in NAIA tournament round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
World Baseball Classic — South Korea vs. China, Pool B, 3 a.m., FS2; Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 4 p.m., FS1; U.S. vs. Canada, Pool C, 7 p.m., FS1
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
NBA — Memphis at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
