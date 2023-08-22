On this day ...
AUGUST 22, 1989 — Nolan Ryan of the Texas Rangers became the first pitcher to strike out 5,000 batters in a 2-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. Ryan fanned Rickey Henderson swinging on a 3-2, 96 mph fastball for No. 5,000.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 4 p.m.
Grangeville at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
Grangeville at St. Maries, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston, Moscow at Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS; Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — World Championships: Day 4, Budapest, Hungary, 9:30 a.m., USA; World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary, 1 a.m. (Wednesday), USA; World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), USA
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD vs. Henderson, Nevada, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: Santiago de Veraguas, Panama vs. TBD, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 2 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Smithfield, R.I. vs. TBD, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Las Vegas at Atlanta, 4 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., ROOT; Boston at Houston, 5 p.m., TBS
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. CD Olimpia, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador, 6:55 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez, 8 p.m., FS1
