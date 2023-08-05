On this day ...
AUGUST 5, 1921 — KDKA Pittsburgh presented the first radio broadcast of the MLB. The Pirates defeated the Phillies 8-0. Harold Arlin was the first play-by-play broadcaster.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian Rules Football — AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, 2 a.m., FS2
Auto Racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 12:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 Basketball — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C., 10 a.m., CBS
CFL Football — Montreal at Hamilton, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Fishing — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 3 p.m., GOLF
Gymnastics — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, 11 a.m., CNBC; USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, 5 p.m., CNBC
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.9:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2
IFL Football — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s Lacrosse — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore, noon, ABC
Women’s Lacrosse — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 11:30 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn., 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn., 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Toronto at Boston, 1 p.m., FS1; LA Dodgers at San Diego, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at LA Angels, 6 p.m., ROOT;
NFL Football — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, 9 a.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s Rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta, 6:55 p.m., FS2; NRL: Wests at Canberra, 8:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s Soccer — SPFL: Ross County at Celtic, 4:25 a.m., CBSSN; CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa, 3 p.m., FS2; La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco, 4 p.m., ESPN2; La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand, 1 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney, 7 p.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 2 a.m. (Sunday), FOX
Tennis — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final, 4 a.m., TENNIS; Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS; Los Cabos-ATP Final, 8 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
Auto Racing — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The IMSA SportsCar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis., 8 a.m., USA; NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tenn., 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 11:30 a.m., USA
Beach Volleyball — AVP Gold Series: The Atlanta Open - Women’s and Men’s Championships, Atlanta, 9 a.m., ESPN2
CFL Football — Ottawa at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 5 a.m., GOLF; LIV Golf League: Final Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., noon, CBS; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 3 p.m., GOLF
Gymnastics — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s Lacrosse — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Baltimore, 10 a.m., ABC
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional - Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional - Semifinal, Waco, Texas, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB — LA Dodgers at San Diego, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at LA Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT
Rugby — Premier Sevens: Championship, Washington, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s Soccer — Club Friendly: Athletic Bilbao vs. Manchester United, Dublin, 10:55 a.m., ESPN
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia, 2 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup: England vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Brisbane, Australia, 12:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1; FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Sydney, 3:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Faraimo vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Washington-ATP Men’s Doubles Final, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Washington-WTA Women’s Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS; Los Cabos-ATP Final, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA Basketball — Las Vegas at New York, noon, ABC