On this day ...
MARCH 16, 1938 — Temple defeated Colorado 60-36 in the first National Invitation Tournament, the first major postseason college basketball tournament.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Lewis and Clark, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 6 a.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clarkston JV vs. Colton, 2 p.m. in Asotin Baseball Tournament
Asotin JV vs. Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m. in Asotin Baseball Tournament
Prairie vs. Lapwai, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Orofino at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
Lewis County at Kamiah, 4:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Mt. Spokane at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: West Virginia vs. Maryland, 9:15 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Furman vs. Virginia, 9:30 a.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: Utah St. vs. Missouri, 10:20 a.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Howard vs. Kansas, 10:50 a.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Texas A&M-CC vs. Alabama, 11:45 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Coll. of Charleston vs. San Diego St., noon, truTV; NCAA tournament first round: Princeton vs. Arizona, 12:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Illinois vs. Arkansas, 1:20 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Auburn vs. Iowa, 3:50 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Oral Roberts vs. Duke, 4:10 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Colgate vs. Texas, 4:15 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: Boise St. vs. Northwestern, 4:25 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament first round: N. Kentucky vs. Houston, 6:20 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament first round: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Tennessee, 6:40 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament first round: Penn St. vs. Texas A&M, 6:45 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament first round: UNC-Asheville vs. UCLA, 6:55 p.m., truTV
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, second round, 10 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament First Four: St. John’s vs. Purdue, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament First Four: Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College wrestling — NCAA tournament second round, 4 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Tauro at Club León, leg 2, 5 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Motagua at Pachuca, leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1
XFL — Houston at Seattle, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Collingwood at Geelong, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
