On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 3, 1904 — For the only time in Olympic Games history, there was a throw-off in the discus final after Americans Martin Sheridan and Ralph Rose tied with a throw of 128 feet, 10 ½ inches in St. Louis. Sheridan won with 127’ 10 ¼”.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at NY Mets, 10:40 a.m., KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 6 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 7 a.m.,CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore., 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., FOX; NHRA: Qualifying 2, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 3 p.m., USA; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Southern Illinois 100, Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, Du Quoin, Ill., 6 p.m., FS2
CFL — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College football — Northwestern at Rutgers, 9 a.m., CBS; Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami, noon, ESPN; Oregon St. at San Jose St., 12:30 p.m., CBS; LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ABC
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Texas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain, 7 a.m., CNBC
Men’s FIBA basketball — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, 5 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 p.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11:30 p.m.; FS1Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS2
MLB — NY Yankees at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at NY Mets, 10:40 a.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers. 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Series A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan, 9:20 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 8 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., noon, ABC; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — New York at Chicago, noon, ESPN2
Monday
Auto racing — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 9 a.m., FS1; NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., FOX
College football — Clemson at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN
College golf — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich., 1 p.m., GOLF; Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show, 6 a.m., GOLF
Men’s lacrosse — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass., 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Baltimore at LA Angels, 4 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 8 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2