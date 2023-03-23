MARCH 23, 1974 — NC State ended UCLA’s streak of seven national championships with an 80-77 victory in double overtime of the NCAA tournament semifinals. David Thompson led the Wolfpack with 28 points and 10 rebounds and teammate Tom Burleson scored 20 and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Idaho at Buc Scoring/Combined meet, 11 a.m. in Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley, noon in Southfork Slugfest
Liberty Christian vs. Orofino, 2:30 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley
Golf — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, first round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play day 2, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, 7:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: England at Italy, 12:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — NCAA Division II semifinal: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, 11 a.m., CBSSN; NCAA Division II semifinal: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., 3:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Arkansas vs. UConn, 4:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: FAU vs. Tennessee, 5:45 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 6:45 p.m., CBS
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: W. Michigan vs. Boston U., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Canisius vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NHL — Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Dallas, 6 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Melbourne at Brisbane, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
Figure skating — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, women’s free skate, 3:30 a.m. Friday, USA