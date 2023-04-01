On this day ...
APRIL 1, 1938 — Joe Louis knocked out Harry Thomas in the fifth round in Chicago to retain his world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
UCLA at Washington State, 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Goodwin, 8:30 a.m. in San Francisco
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Northern Arizona at Lewis-Clark State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Sacramento State, noon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Bobcat Invitational, 9 a.m.
Washington State at Texas Relays, 9 a.m.
Idaho, Washington State at Stanford Invitational, 10 a.m.
Idaho at Mike Fanelli Track Classic, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at San Diego Crew Classic, 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Pullman at Clarkston (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pullman at Clarkston (2), noon
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Asotin (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Moscow at Pullman, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Moscow at Pullman, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); UCLA at Washington State, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Pullman at Clarkston (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
Men’s college baskeball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State, 3:09 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament national semifinal: Miami (Fla.) vs. UConn, 5:49 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 7 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: ToyotaCare 250, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1; Formula One: Australia Grand Prix, 9:55 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich, 9 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Liga MX: Tijuana at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2
High school girls basketball — GEICO Nationals final: teams TBD, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Basketball — Basketball Hall of Fame announcement, 8 a.m., ESPN
Golf — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: final round, 9 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf League: second round, 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 12:30 p.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, third round, 3 p.m., TGC
Women’s college basketball — NCAA Division III championship: Christopher Newport vs. Transylvania, 9 a.m., CBSSN; NCAA Division II championship: Minn. Duluth vs. Ashland, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; WNIT championship: Kansas vs. Columbia, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
High school boys basketball — GEICO Nationals final: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN; The Throne final: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m., Fox
College softball — Texas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Utah at California, noon, Pac-12; Oregon at Oregon St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — Miami Open: ATP doubles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Miami Open: WTA singles final, noon, Tennis
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Portland at Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2; 1/ST RACING TOUR: The Florida Derby, 3 p.m., CNBC
NHL — Boston at Pittsburgh, noon, ABC; New Jersey at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2
XFL — San Antonio at Vegas, noon, ESPN2; DC at Orlando, 3 p.m., ESPN
MLB — San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., Fox; Cleveland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1 and ROOT
Men’s college baskeball — NCAA tournament national semifinal: Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State, 3:09 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament national semifinal: Miami (Fla.) vs. UConn, 5:49 p.m., CBS
College baseball — UCLA at Washington St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — PFL regular season: featherweights and light heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Sydney at Melbourne, 10 p.m., FS1
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Ross County, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Southampton at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., USA; CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bolivia vs. Argentina, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Golf — Drive, Chip, and Putt national finals, 5 a.m., TGC; LIV Golf League: final round, 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NTT IndyCar Series: The PPG 375, 9 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1; NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, 4 p.m., FS1
College softball — Texas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Oregon St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
High school basketball — Slam Dunk & 3-Point championships, 10 a.m., CBS
Bowling — PBA: The USBC Masters finals, 10 a.m., Fox
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 10 a.m., TNT; Boston at St. Louis, 12:30 p.m., TNT
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP singles final, 10 a.m., Tennis; Miami Open-WTA doubles final, 12:30 p.m., Tennis
XFL — St. Louis at Houston, 11 a.m., ESPN
College baseball — UCLA at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Southern Cal at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament national championship: Iowa vs. LSU, 12:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — HBCU All-Star Game, 1 p.m., CBS
Rodeo — PBR: The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational, championship round, 1 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Cleveland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2