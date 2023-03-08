On this day ...
MARCH 8, 1971 — Joe Frazier won the world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision against Muhammad Ali at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. California, 2:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 5:30 p.m. in NAIA tournament second round at P1FCU Activity Center
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at RMC Intercollegiate, 8 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at RMC Intercollegiate, 8 a.m. in Henderson, Nev.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. California, 2:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, KHTR-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 5:30 p.m. in NAIA tournament second round at P1FCU Activity Center, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 second round: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson, 8:30 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast second round: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 second round: team TBD vs. George Mason, 11 a.m., USA; Atlantic Coast second round: team TBD vs. Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Big East first round: Butler vs. St. John’s, noon, FS1; Pac-12 first round: Colorado vs. Washington, noon, Pac-12; Southland championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 second round: team TBD vs. George Washington, 2 p.m., USA; Big East first round: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 first round: California vs. Washington St., 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast second round: team TBD vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Patriot League championship: Lafayette at Colgate, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 first round: team TBD vs. Duquesne, 4:30 p.m., USA; Big East first round: Georgetown vs. Villanova, 5 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 first round: Stanford vs. Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Atlantic Coast second round: team TBD vs. NC State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Big Sky championship: teams TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 first round: Oregon St. vs. Arizona St., 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League round of 16: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, leg 2, noon, CBS; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Club León at Tauro, leg 1, 2:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Atlas at CD Olimpia, leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2
NHL — Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Anaheim at Vancouver, 7:05 p.m., TNT
NBA — Dallas at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Mountain West championship: teams TBD, 7 p.m., CBSSN
World Baseball Classic — Australia vs. South Korea, Pool B, 7 p.m., FS1; Panama vs. Netherlands, Pool A, 8 p.m., FS2; China vs. Japan, Pool B, 2 a.m. Thursday, FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, first round, 1 a.m. Thursday, TGC
