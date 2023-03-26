On this day ...
MARCH 26, 1973 — Bill Walton scored 44 points to help UCLA win its record seventh NCAA basketball championship with an 87-66 triumph against Memphis State.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m.
Washington State at USC, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at PING/ASU Invitational, 8 a.m. in Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Montana, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: San Diego St. vs. Creighton, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament regional final: Texas vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at USC, 1 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, 6 a.m., FS1; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Iceland at Liechtenstein, 8:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Portugal at Luxemburg, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, semifinals, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, championship, noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, 8 a.m., FS1 and 9 a.m., Fox
Rodeo — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 9 a.m., CBS; PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College baseball — Arkansas at LSU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: San Diego St. vs. Creighton, 11 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament regional final: Texas vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., CBS
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12; Arizona St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
XFL — San Antonio at Arlington, noon, ABC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament quarterfinal: Ohio St. vs. Quinnipiac, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament quarterfinal: Penn St. vs. Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: LSU vs. Miami (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: Iowa vs. Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
Hockey — PHF tournament final: Minnesota vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Duck Invitational, 8:30 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at University of Cumberlands (Ky.), 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at University of Cumberlands (Ky.), 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open: ATP/WTA early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: France at Ireland, 11:30 a.m., FS1; CONCACAF Nations League group stage: El Salvador at U.S., 4:30 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN
XFL — Houston at D.C., 4 p.m., ESPN2
