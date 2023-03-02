On this day ...
MARCH 2, 1969 — Boston’s Phil Esposito became the first NHL player to score 100 points in a season, scoring a goal in the Bruins’ 4-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 1:35 am
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Utah, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Air Force, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA indoor championships, 10 a.m. in Brookings, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakeside vs. Potlatch, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Lapwai vs. Liberty Charter, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament first round at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Rockland vs. Timberline, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Caldwell High School
Kendrick vs. Cascade, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament first round at Caldwell High School
Pullman vs. Enumclaw, 10:30 a.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Yakima Valley SunDome
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Rainier, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena
Colton vs. Inchelium, 12:15 p.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Pullman vs. Enumclaw, 10:30 a.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Yakima Valley SunDome, KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Rainier, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament quarterfinal-round game at Spokane Arena, KMAX-AM (840)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Utah, 6 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal in Las Vegas, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — Washington State at Washington, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, first round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, second round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college basketball — Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal: UCLA vs. Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal: Oregon vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal: Washington St. vs. Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal: Oregon St. vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — Michigan at Illinois, 4 p.m., ESPN; Wichita St. at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Rutgers at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FS1; Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at SMU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., ESPN; California at Oregon, 8 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA — Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT
Rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith, 1 a.m. Friday, FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 3:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2
