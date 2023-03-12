On this day ...
MARCH 13, 1998 — Bryce Drew hit a leaning 3-pointer as time expired to give Valparaiso a shocking 70-69 upset of Mississippi in the first round of the NCAA Midwest Regional.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Clarke (Iowa), 6 p.m. in NAIA tournament round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at, Idaho hosts Bandon Dunes Championship, 8:30 a.m. in Bandon, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at CS Northridge, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Cheney at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Culdesac/Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Culdesac/Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Clarke (Iowa), 6 p.m. in NAIA tournament round of 16 in Sioux City, Iowa, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
SPORTS ON TV
World Baseball Classic — South Korea vs. China, Pool B, 3 a.m., FS2; Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, Pool D, 9 a.m., FS2; Colombia vs. Great Britain, Pool C, noon, FS2; Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 4 p.m., FS1; U.S. vs. Canada, Pool C, 7 p.m., FS1
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
NBA — Memphis at Dallas, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Phoenix at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
