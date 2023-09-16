On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 16, 1940 — Leo Durocher was suspended from Ebbetts Field for “inciting a riot.”
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northern Colorado at WSU, 2 p.m.
Idaho at California, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southern Utah at Idaho, 11 a.m.
Bushnell (Ore.) at LCSC, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMENS TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Bedford Cup, all day.
COLLEGE MENS TENNIS
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, all day.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Moscow, Asotin, Colfax, Grangeville, Nezperce, Logos, Troy at Les MacDowell Invite, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston, Moscow at LHS/MHS meet in Moscow, noon.
Pullman at Mid-Columbia Invite, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Post Falls at Moscow, noon.
St. Maries at Grangeville, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Moscow at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
St. Maries at Grangeville, noon.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Ferris at Colfax, noon.
Gar-Pal at Spikfest in Rosalia, 8 a.m.
Grangeville at St. Maries, 2:30 p.m.
Highland at Lapwai, 10 a.m.
Highland at Timberline in Lapwai, 11:30 a.m.
Timberline at Lapwai , 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Manson at Asotin at Whitworth University, 2 p.m.
Genesee at Logos, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College football — Northern Colorado at WSU, 2 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at California, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s Australian rules football — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal, 2:15 a.m., FS2
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood, 10 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 3:30 p.m., USA
College football — Florida St. at Boston College, 9 a.m., ABC; Liberty at Buffalo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; LSU at Mississippi St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Wake Forest at Old Dominion, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn St. at Illinois, 9 a.m., FOX; North Dakota at Boise St., 9 a.m., FS1; VMI at NC State, 11 a.m., CW; HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J., noon, CNBC; Alabama at South Florida, 12:30 p.m., ABC; South Carolina at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; FIU at UConn, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Minnesota at North Carolina, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Tulsa, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m., FS1; W. Kentucky at Ohio St., 1 p.m., FOX; Vanderbilt at UNLV, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Tennessee at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; N. Illinois at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1; Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 4:30 p.m., ABC; BYU at Arkansas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Syracuse at Purdue, 4:30 p.m., NBC; TCU at Houston, 5 p.m., FOX; Colorado St. at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN; Kansas at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Fresno St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain, 6 a.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England, 4 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., 10:30 a.m., PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada, 2 p.m., NBC
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
Men’s rugby — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France, 8:30 a.m., CNBC; Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah, 6 p.m., FS2
Women’s rugby — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney, 12:55 a.m., FS2;
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 4:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Lazio at Juventus, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United, 7 a.m.; Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed, 7:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m.
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep., 5 a.m., TENNIS
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final, 4 p.m., TENNIS; Osaka-WTA Singles Final, 7 p.m., TENNIS;
Track and field — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, Eugene, Ore., noon, NBC
Sunday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Bedford Cup, all day.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
NFL — Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 4:55 a.m., ESPN; IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NBC; Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2, Joliet, Ill., 10 p.m., CNBC
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Florida, noon, ESPN
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain, 9 a.m., CNBC
Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England, 4 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., 10:30 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1;
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN
NFL— Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., CBS; Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m., FOX; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona, 1:05 p.m., FOX; Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Miami at New England, 5:20 p.m.
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo., noon, CBSSN
Men’s rugby — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France, 6 a.m.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Portland at Austin FC, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS; Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds, 11 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore., noon, CNBC; IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore., 1 p.m., NBC
WNBA — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2, 10 a.m., ESPN; Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2, noon, ABC