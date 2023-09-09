On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 9, 1841 — Tom Hyer beat George McChester at Caldwell’s Landing, NY to become the first American heavyweight boxing champion. The bout went 101 rounds.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Nevada, 4 p.m.
WSU vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Western Illinois University, 8 a.m.
LCSC at Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Moscow, Grangeville, Logos, Potlatch at Timberlake Farragut Invite, 9 a.m.
Pullman, Clarkston, Genesee, Pomeroy, Deary, Clearwater Valley-Kamiah, Nezperce, Prairie, Timberline, Troy, at Clarkston Seaport Invite, all day.
Asotin, Gar-Pal at Highlander Invite, all day.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at SunDome Volleyball Festival, Yakima, Wash., 8 a.m.
Clarkston at South Kitsap tournament, noon.
Logos at Clearwater Valley, 3 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, noon.
Logos at Kamiah, 1:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 3 p.m.
Lapwai vs Highland at St. John Bosco, 1 p.m.
Nezperce at Meadows Valley, 10 a.m.
Nezperce vs Harper Charter, at Meadows Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Lapwai vs St. John Bosco, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Post Falls at Lewiston, noon.
Moscow at Lakeland, noon.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston, Moscow at Icebreaker in Coeur d’Alene, 11:10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
College football — WSU vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at Nevada, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Port Adelaide at Brisbane, 2 a.m., FS2
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood, 8 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 7 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 9 a.m., USA; Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 1, Concord, N.C., noon, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 12:30 p.m., NBC
College football — Notre Dame at NC State, 9 a.m., ABC; Delaware St. at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Utah at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2Nebraska at Colorado, 9 a.m., FOX; Troy at Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Texas A&M at Miami, 12:30 p.m., ABC; UNLV at Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Wagner at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Mississippi at Tulane, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Iowa St., 12:30 p.m., FOX; Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m., CW; Texas at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oregon at Texas Tech, 4 p.m., FOX; UCF at Boise St., 4 p.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Washington St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; UCLA at San Diego St., 4:30 p.m., CBS; Charlotte at Maryland, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Air Force at Sam Houston St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Auburn at California, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Stanford at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m., FOX; Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., FS1
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 14, Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua, 97 miles, Spain, 7 a.m., CNBC
Golf — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Third Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Third Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, 2 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Final Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea, 8 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — The Irish Champion Stakes: From Carmanhall And Leopardstown, Dublin, 6:30 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., FS1, ROOT
Men’s rugby — World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Namibia, Group A, Saint-Étienne, France, 4 a.m., CNBC; NRL: Canberra at Newcastle, 11 p.m., FS2
Sailing — SailGP: Event 3 - Day 1, Saint-Tropez, France, 4:30 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belgium, Group F, Mardakan, Azerbaijan, 5:50 a.m., FS1; UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Ukraine vs. England, Group C, Wroclaw, Poland, 8:50 a.m., FS2; International Friendly: Germany vs. Japan, Wolfsburg, Germany, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — NWSL UKG Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Racing Louisville FC, Final, Cary, NC., 9:30 p.m., CBS
Tennis — WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — LA Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Rimini, Italy, 10 a.m., NBC; NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif., noon, NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., noon, USA
Women’s college volleyball — Penn St. at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN2
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 15, Pamplona to Lekunberri, 98 miles, Spain, 6 a.m., CNBC
Men’s FIBA basketball — FIBA World Cup: Germany vs. Serbia, Final, Manila, Philippines, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, Final Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati, 11 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis, 2 p.m., GOLF
Men’s lacrosse — PLL Playoffs: Redwoods vs. Archers, Semifinal, Hempstead, N.Y., noon, ABC
MLB — Colorado at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m., ROOT
NFL — Cincinnati at Cleveland, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Pittsburgh,, 10 a.m., FOX; Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; LA Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Dallas at NY Giants, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Oklahoma City, noon, CBSSN
Men’s rugby — World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Chile, Group A, Toulouse, France, 4 a.m., CNBC; World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Scotland, Group A, Marseille, France, 8:30 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Northern Ireland, Group H, Astana, Kazakhstan, 5:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Finland vs. Denmark, Group H, Helsinki, Finland, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Albania vs. Poland, Group E, Tirana, Albania, 11:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN; ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN; Osaka-WTA Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
Track and field — The 5th Avenue Mile: From New York, 9 a.m., NBC
WNBA — Chicago at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Phoenix at Las Vegas, noon, ESPN2