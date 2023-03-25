On this day ...
MARCH 25, 1972 — Bill Walton scored 24 points to lead UCLA to its sixth consecutive national title, an 81-76 victory against Florida State.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia (2), 1 p.m.
Washington State at USC, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at ASU Ping Invitational, 8 a.m. in Phoenix
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Idaho State, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Eagle, 9 a.m. at Meridian
Lewiston vs. Rocky Mountain, 11:45 a.m. at Meridian
Moscow at Bucks Bags Tournament, Boise
Colfax at Chewelah, noon
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian, 11 a.m.
Asotin at Kettle Falls (2), noon
Garfield-Palouse at DeSales (2), 11 a.m.
Colton at Touchet (2), 11 a.m.
Orofino vs. Kendrick, 9 a.m. in Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley
Liberty Christian vs. Kendrick, 11:30 a.m. in Southford Slugfest at Clearwater Valley
North Star Charter vs. Orofino, 2 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley
North Star Charter at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Win the Pitch tournament, Caldwell
Moscow at Bucks Bags Tournament, Boise
Pomeroy at Sunnyside Christian (2), 11 a.m.
Colfax at Chewelah (2), noon
Asotin at Kettle Falls (2), noon
Colton at Touchet (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Asotin, Garfield-Palouse, Pullman at Dolphin Invitational, 10:30 a.m. at West Valley High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Colfax at Chewelah, noon, KCLX-AM (1450)
High school softball — Colfax at Chewelah (2), noon, KMAX-AM (840)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia (2), 1 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at USC, 6:30 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas St., 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); NCAA tournament regional final: UConn vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, day 4, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Truck Series: XPEL 225, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, 2 p.m., FS1
XFL — Seattle at Orlando, 10 a.m., ABC; St. Louis at Vegas, 4 p.m., FX
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: UCLA vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m., ABC; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — FIFA 2024 Euro qualifying: Switzerland vs. Belarus, 9:55 a.m., FS2; FIFA 2024 Euro qualifying: Norway vs. Spain, 12:30 p.m., FS2; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — NCAA Division II championship: West Liberty vs. Nova Southeastern, noon, CBS; NCAA tournament regional final: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas St., 3 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional final: UConn vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., TBS
Women’s college water polo — Indiana at USC, noon, Pac-12
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Florida at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hillmon, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — The Louisiana Derby, 3 p.m., CNBC
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 1:30 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ABC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Comney (lightweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Gold Coast at Essendon, 9 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Australian rules football — Greater Western Sydney at West Coast, midnight, FS1
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Denmark at Kazakhstan, 6 a.m., FS1; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Iceland at Liechtenstein, 8:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Portugal at Luxemburg, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, semifinals, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, championship, noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, final round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Fishing — Bassmaster Classic: The 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Toyota, 8 a.m., FS1 and 9 a.m., Fox
Rodeo — PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, 9 a.m., CBS; PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College baseball — Arkansas at LSU, 10 a.m., ESPN; Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: San Diego St. vs. Creighton, 11 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament regional final: Texas vs. Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m., CBS
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, noon, Pac-12; Arizona St. at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
XFL — San Antonio at Arlington, noon, ABC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college hockey — NCAA tournament quarterfinal: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament quarterfinal: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional final: LSU vs. Miami (Fla.), 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional final: Iowa vs. Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
Hockey — PHF tournament final: Minnesota vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2