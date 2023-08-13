AUGUST 13, 1910 — The Brooklyn Superbas and Pittsburgh Pirates played “the game of perfect symmetry” in baseball to tie, 8-8. Both teams had 8 runs, 13 hits, 2 errors, 12 assists, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks, 1 hit baseman and 1 passed ball.
Auto Racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., noon, FS1;
BIG3 Basketball — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit, 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain, 12:30 p.m., FOX
Golf — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 4 a.m., USA; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 9 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 11 a.m., CBS; USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 4 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
Little League Baseball — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C., 9 a.m., ESPN; Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., noon, ABC
MLB — Baltimore at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at NY Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif., 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s Soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA Basketball — New York at Indiana, noon, ESPN; Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
MLB — Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Kansas City, 5:10 p.m., ROOT
Men’s Soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United, noon, USA
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand, 1 a.m. (Tuesday), FOX