AUGUST 25, 1977 — Canadian NHL player and businessman Tim Horton was posthumously inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Council at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Notus at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Marsing, 7 p,m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino at Priest River, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Priest River at Grangeville, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Orofino at Marsing, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
MLB — Royals at Mariners, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL: Collingwood at Essendon, 2:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Western at Geelong, 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2;
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 2 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m., USA; Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 2:25 a.m., ESPN2
Fishing — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic, 4 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 10 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia, 3:30 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS1