On this day ...
MARCH 15, 2001 — The NCAA men’s basketball tournament opened with a series of close calls and upsets, with 15th-seeded Hampton beating second-seeded Iowa State 58-57 in the biggest surprise.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
San Francisco at Washington State, 4:05 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 6 a.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
St. Maries at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
St. Maries at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Clarkston, Pullman, Pomeroy at Walla Walla Invitational, noon at Veterans Memorial
SPORTS ON TV
World Baseball Classic — Venezuela vs. Israel, Pool D, 9 a.m., FS2; Mexico vs. Canada, Pool C, noon, FS2; Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, Pool D, 4 p.m., FS1; U.S. vs. Colombia, Pool C, 7 p.m., FS1; Italy vs. Japan, quarterfinal, 3 a.m. Thursday, FS2
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA quarterfinals. 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brentford at Southampton, 12:30 p.m., USA; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Vancouver at Real España, leg 2, 2:55 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League round of 16: Tigres UANL at Orlando City, leg 2, 5:05 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament First Four: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Texas Southern, 3:40 p.m., truTV; NIT first round: UCF at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NIT first round: Virginia Tech at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament First Four: Nevada vs. Arizona St., 6:10 p.m., truTV; NIT first round: UC Irvine at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bell vs. Team Smith, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Sims vs. Team Hillman, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NHL — Colorado at Toronto, 4 p.m., TNT; Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Golf — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, first round, 10 p.m., TGC
