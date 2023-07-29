On this day ...
JULY 29, 1960 — The first American Football League preseason game was played in Buffalo, N.Y. The Boston Patriots beat the Bills 28-7.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 5:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Sunday
Seattle at Arizona, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Saturday
Australian Rules Football — Sydney at Essendon, 2 a.m., FS2
Auto Racing — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2; ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, 8:30 a..m., CBSSN; ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 15, London, 9 a.m., CBS; NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis., noon; NBC; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 4:30 p.m., FS1
CFL Football — Saskatchewan at Toronto, 1 p.m., CBSSN; B.C. at Edmonton, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., 5 a.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 2:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, 6 a.m., CNBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., noon, CBS; U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Daniel Island Club, Charleston, S.C., noon, GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 2: 30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., FS2; 10:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: The Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FOX; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2
Lacrosse (Women’s) — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 5 p.m., ESPN2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts — UFC 291 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, 5 p.m., ABC; UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City, 5 p.m., ESPN; Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. Roberto de Souza (Lightweights), Tokyo, 8 p.m., SHO
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 5:10 p.m., ROOT; LA Angels at Toronto, noon, MLBN; Detroit at Miami, 1 p.m., FS1; Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco, Tampa Bay at Houston, NY Yankees at Baltimore, 4 p.m., FOX
Rugby (Women’s) — NRL: North Queensland at Newcastle, 6:55 p.m., FS2; NRL: Cronulla Sutherland at Wests, 8:45 p.m., FS2
Soccer (Men’s) — Club Friendly: Celtic vs. Wolverhampton, Dublin, 6 a.m., CBSSN; CPL: Cavalry FC at Atletico Ottawa, 4 p.m., FS2
Soccer (Men’s) — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand, 12:30 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia, 3 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia, 5:30 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia, 9:30 p.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, midnight (Sunday), FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, midnight (Sunday), FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney, 2:30 a.m., (Sunday), FS1
TBT Basketball — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Louisville, Ky., 9 a.m., ESPN2; TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wheeling, W.V., 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Semifinals; Hamburg-WTA Final, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS; Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, noon, TENNIS; Atlanta-ATP Semifinal, 4 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
Auto Racing — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland, 6 a.m., CBSSN; ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped), 11:30 a.m., FS1; FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic, noon, CNBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., noon, USA; NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 1 p.m., FOX; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
BIG3 Basketball — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston, 10 a.m., CBS
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped), 9 a.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich., 5 a.m., FS1
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 2:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, 5:30 a.m., CNBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England, 9 a.m., NBC: PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., noon, CBS
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS1
Lacrosse (Men’s) — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas, noon, ABC
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; LA Angels at Toronto, 9:05 a.m., PEACOCK; NY Yankees at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped), 9 a.m., CBS
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill., 9 a.m., ESPN2
Soccer (Men’s) — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md., 9 a.m., USA; Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md.. 11:30 a.m., NBC; Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas, 5:55 p.m., ESPN2; Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B, 6 p.m., FS1
Soccer (Women’s) — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, midnight, FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, midnight, FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney, 2:30 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, midnight (Monday), FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand, midnight (Monday), FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia, 3 a.m. (Monday), FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand, 3 a.m. (Monday), FS1
Swimming — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped), 2 p.m., NBC
TBT Basketball — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V., 1 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals, 4 a.m., TENNIS; Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS; Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
WNBA — Minnesota at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN; New York at Los Angeles, 1 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., CBSSN