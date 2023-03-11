On this day ...
MARCH 11, 1963 — Chicago Loyola blew out Tennessee Tech 111-42 for the largest margin of victory (69) in the history of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, 1:35 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central Valley at Lewiston, 11 a.m.
Southridge at Lewiston, 1 p.m.
Bonners Ferry at Orofino, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Weiser at Orofino, 2 p.m.
Prairie at Kellogg (2), noon
Grangeville at Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.
Grangeville at Marsing, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bonners Ferry at Orofino (2), noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Pullman at Lake Washington, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston, Moscow at Post Falls tournament, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston, Moscow at Post Falls tournament, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Central Valley at Lewiston, 11 a.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Southridge at Lewiston, 1 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)
Men’s college basketball — Big 12 championship: teams TBD, 3 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Atlantic Coast championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta FC at Charlotte FC, 9 a.m., Fox; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., USA
Women’s college basketball — Mid-American championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Conference USA championship: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — American East championship: UMass at Vermont, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big Ten semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Purdue, 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern semifinal: Missouri vs. Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPN; MEAC championship: Norfolk St. vs. Howard, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 semifinal: Saint Louis vs. VCU, 10 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern semifinal: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, noon, ESPN; American Athletic semifinal: Cincinnati vs. Houston, noon, ESPN2; Big Ten semifinal: Penn St. vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Atlantic 10 semifinal: Fordham vs. Dayton, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; American Athletic semifinal: Tulane vs. Memphis, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West championship: Utah St. vs. San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 championship: Texas vs. Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN; Big East championship: Xavier vs. Marquette, 3:30 p.m., Fox; Mid-American championship: Kent St. vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Atlantic Coast championship: Duke vs. Virginia, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Conference USA championship: UAB vs. Florida Atlantic, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; Big West championship: Cal State Fullerton vs. UC Santa Barbara, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 championship: UCLA vs. Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; WAC championship: Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Skiing — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 9 a.m., NBC
World Baseball Classic — Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 9 a.m., FS2; Mexico vs. Colombia, Pool C, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, 4 p.m, FS1; Great Britain vs. United States, 6 p.m., Fox; Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, 7 p.m., FS1; Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, Pool A, 8 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, 9:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200, 1:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Detroit at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Women’s college gymnastics — Iowa St. at UCLA, noon, Pac-12; Utah at Oregon St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
XFL — Houston at Orlando, 4 p.m., FX; San Antonio at Seattle, 7 p.m., FX
Rugby — MLR: Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m., FS2
NBA — Milwaukee at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Boxing — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison (junior middleweights), 7:45 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
World Baseball Classic — Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, 3 a.m., FS1; Netherlands vs. Italy, 4 a.m., FS2; Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, 9 a.m., FS2; Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, noon, FS1; Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, 4 p.m., FS1; Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, 7 p.m., FS1; Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, 8 p.m., FS2; South Korea vs. China, Pool B, 3 a.m. Monday, FS2
Cycling — UCI: The Paris Nice, final stage, 3 a.m., CNBC
Women’s soccer — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, 5:25 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., USA; Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 9 a.m., Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — Ivy League championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Atlantic 10 championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship: teams TBD, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten championship: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Men’s basketball championship selection show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Patriot League championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Colonial championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Big 12 championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s selection special, 5 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Boston at Detroit, 10:30 a.m., TNT; N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., TNT
College softball — Oregon at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Rodeo — PBR: The Brew City Classic, championship round, 1 p.m., CBSSN
XFL — Arlington at St. Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Vegas at D.C., 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — New York at L.A. Lakers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN