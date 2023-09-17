On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 17, 1964 — Mickey Mantle got career hits No. 1,999, 2,000, and 2,001 and his 450th home run in a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Bedford Cup, all day.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Dar Walters Classic, all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840); Las Vegas at Buffalo, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KLER-AM (1300); Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England, 4 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., 10:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
AUTO RACING — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 4:55 a.m., ESPN; IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NBC
TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Arsenal at Everton, 8:30 a.m., USA
MEN’S RUGBY — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France, 6 a.m., CNBC
CYCLING — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain, 9 a.m., CBSSN
NFL — Seattle at Detroit, 10 a.m., FOX; LA Chargers at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at LA Rams, 1 p.m., FOX; Washington at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Miami at New England, 5:20 p.m., NBC
WNBA — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2, 10 a.m., ESPN; Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2, noon, ABC
HORSE RACING — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Stanford at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore., noon, CNBC; IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore., 1 p.m., ESPN
MLB — LA Dodgers at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., ROOT; Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4 p.m., ESPN
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at University, 7 p.m.
Timberline at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Asotin ve. Colton, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
Lewiston JV at Orofino, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
MEN’S SOCCER — Premier League: Burnley at Nottingham Forest, 11:45 a.m., USA
MLB — Minnesota at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Oakland, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
NFL — New Orleans at Carolina, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m., ABC