On this day ...
MARCH 3, 1951 — Temple’s Bill Mlkvy scored an NCAA-record 73 points in a 99-69 rout against Wilkes.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southern Indiana at Washington State, 4:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament semifinal in Las Vegas
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Chicago State, 11:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs, Colo.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
USC at Washington State, noon
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA indoor championships, 8 a.m. in Brookings, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Potlatch vs. Victory Charter, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament elimination game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Lapwai vs. Castleford, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Timberline vs. Cascade, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament elimination game at Caldwell High School
Rockland vs. Kendrick, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament semifinal at Caldwell High School
Pullman vs. Mark Morris, 3:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal at Yakima Valley SunDome
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colton vs. Waterville-Mansfield, 10:30 a.m. in Washington Class 1B state tournament elimination game at Spokane Arena
Colfax vs. Warden, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament semifinal at Spokane Arena
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Pullman vs. Mark Morris, 3:45 p.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament semifinal at Yakima Valley SunDome, KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Warden, 7:15 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament semifinal at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament semifinal in Las Vegas, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, 6 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, third round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Lazio at Napoli, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Atlas at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1 and 1:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Toledo at Ball St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Dayton at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at Colorado St., 8 p.m., FS1
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, game 1, 4 p.m., FS2; Colorado College at Denver, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Brooklyn at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at Denver, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Pac-12 tournament semifinal: UCLA vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament semifinal: Washington St. vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college gymnastics — Florida at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Portland at Los Angeles FC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Skiing — FIS World Cup, 7 a.m., NBC
Tennis — Dubai-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 12:30 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 semifinal: teams TBD, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Big East quarterfinal: TBD vs. UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 semifinal: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Big East quarterfinal: Marquette vs. St. John’s, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Big East quarterfinal: TBD vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Alabama at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., CBS; Seton Hall at Providence, 9 a.m., Fox; Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; George Mason at Richmond, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS; St. John’s at Marquette, 11 a.m., Fox; Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at UMass, 11:30 a.m., USA; Missouri Valley semifinal: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Oregon, 1 p.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at George Washington, 1:30 p.m., USA; Utah at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley semifinal: teams TBD, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Butler at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Connecticut at Villanova, 4:30 p.m., Fox; OVC championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Davidson at Rhode Island, 5 p.m., CBSSN; California at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Creighton at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN; WCC quarterfinal: teams TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at USC, 8 p.m., FS1; WCC quarterfinal: teams TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Colorado at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Swimming — Pro Swim Series: Fort Lauderdale, 11:30 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing — Fountain of Youth, 1 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan St. vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., game 2, FS2
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Mixed martial arts — UFC 285: preliminaries, 5:30 p.m., ESPN