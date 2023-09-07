On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 7, 1979 — The Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) made its debut.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU vs. Towson, 8 p.m.
Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarkston at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 8 p.m.
Cheney at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 5 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 5 p.m.
Lapwai at Logos, 5 p.m.
Deary at Timberline, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Wilder at Timberline, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMENS SOCCER
WSU vs. Saint Mary’s (California), 7 p.m.
Idaho at CSUN, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4:30 p.m.
Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MENS GOLF
Idaho at Ram Masters in Fort Collins, Colo., all day
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s Australian rules football — AFL: Melbourne at Collingwood, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: Sydney at Carlton, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2
College volleyball — Arizona at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Horizon Irish Open, First Round, The K Club - Ryder Course, Kildare, Ireland, 5 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, First Round, Kenwood Country Club - Kendale Course, Cincinnati, 1 p.m., GOLF; Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, Second Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea, 9 p.m., GOLF
High school football — Red Oak (Texas) at Lake Benton (Texas), 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m., ROOT
NFL — Detroit at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Belgium vs. Estonia, Group F, Brussels, 6:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Montenegro, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania, 8:50 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Ireland, Group B, Paris, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — WTA: The U.S. Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN
