On this day ...
MARCH 4, 1968 — Joe Frazier won the vacant New York world heavyweight title with an 11th-round TKO of Buster Mathis at Madison Square Garden.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 4:30 p.m. in Big Sky tournament in Boise
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southern Indiana at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA indoor championships, 8 a.m. in Brookings, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lapwai vs. Lakeside, 10:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Richland, 8:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Potlatch vs. Carey, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament consolation final at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Pullman vs. Prosser, 11:15 a.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament third-place game at Yakima Valley SunDome
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Okanogan, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament championship game at Spokane Arena
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Pullman vs. Prosser, 11:15 a.m. in Washington Class 2A state tournament third-place game at Yakima Valley SunDome, KHTR-FM (104.3)
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Northern Arizona, 4:30 p.m. in Big Sky tournament in Boise, KRPL-AM (1400)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Okanogan, 7 p.m. in Washington Class 2B state tournament championship game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 10:30 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: MLS: Portland at LAFC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Tennis — Dubai-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 12:30 p.m., Tennis; Acapulco-ATP final, 7 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 semifinal: teams TBD, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Big East quarterfinal: TBD vs. UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 semifinal: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Big East quarterfinal: Marquette vs. St. John’s, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Big East quarterfinal: TBD vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East quarterfinal: TBD vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m, FS2
Men’s college basketball — Alabama at Texas A&M, 9 a.m., CBS; Seton Hall at Providence, 9 a.m., Fox; Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Baylor, 9 a.m., ESPN2; George Mason at Richmond, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Arkansas, 11 a.m., CBS; St. John’s at Marquette, 11 a.m., Fox; Tennessee at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN; Louisville at Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN2; St. Bonaventure at UMass, 11:30 a.m., USA; Missouri Valley semifinal: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Stanford at Oregon, 1 p.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; VCU at George Washington, 1:30 p.m., USA; Utah at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley semifinal: teams TBD, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Butler at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Connecticut at Villanova, 4:30 p.m., Fox; OVC championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Davidson at Rhode Island, 5 p.m., CBSSN; California at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Creighton at DePaul, 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN; WCC quarterfinal: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at San Diego St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at USC, 8 p.m., FS1; WCC quarterfinal: TBD vs. Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Colorado at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Skiing — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 10 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing — 1/ST RACING TOUR, 1 p.m., CNBC
XFL — Seattle at Vegas, 1 p.m., FX
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan St. vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m., game 2, FS2
NBA — Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Mixed martial arts — UFC 285: preliminaries, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo (featherweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA
Auto racing — Formula One: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Skiing — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Dubai-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 12:30 a.m., Tennis; MGM Rewards The Slam exhibition, 7 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m., CBS; Illinois at Purdue, 9:30 a.m., Fox; Big South championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBS; Patriot League semifinal: Army at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Sun championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Patriot League semifinal: American U. at Lafayette, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., CBS; Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN; Big East semifinal: teams TBD, noon, FS1; Big Ten championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 championship: teans TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Big East semifinal: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — Phoenix at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; New York at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
XFL — St. Louis at D.C., 10 a.m., FX; Orlando at Arlington, 1 p.m., FX; San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NHL — Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon, TNT
Rugby — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, noon, CNBC
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, game 3, 3 p.m., FS2
College wrestling — Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m., Pac-12