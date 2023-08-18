AUGUST 17, 1967 — Tony Conigliaro of the Boston Red Sox beaned Jack Hamilton of the Angels at Fenway Park. Injuries included a fractured cheekbone, dislocated jaw and eye damage that kept him from returning for a year and a half. It led to the implementation of batting helmets.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC volleyball vs. Montana Western, noon; vs. Walla Walla, 1 p.m.
Australian Rules Football — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood, 2:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Carlton at Gold Coast, 9 p.m., FS2; AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda, 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Auto Racing — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS1;
Men’s FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 9 a.m., FS1
Golf — DP World/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, 5 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., 11 a.m., GOLF; USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J., 3 p.m., GOLF;
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1:30 p.m., FS2
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa., 2 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa., 4 p.m., ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York, 6 p.m.
MLB — Seattle at Houston, 5:10 p.m, ROOT
Men’s Soccer — Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr, 10:45 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest, 11:45 a.m., USA; CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, 5 p.m., FS2;
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FOX
Track and field — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 2 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC; World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary, 3 a.m. (Saturday), CNBC
WNBA Basketball — Chicago at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ION; New York at Phoenix, 7 p.m., ION