APRIL 18, 1981 — The Pawtucket Redsox and Rochester Red Wings played the longest game in pro baseball history. The game went 32 innings and lasted eight hours and 33 minutes. The 33rd and final inning was played on June 23, 1981, Pawtucket came out on top 3-2.
Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Big Sky Conference Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz., all day
Washington State at Pac-12 Conference Championship, all day
Troy at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Kellogg, 4 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 3 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Colfax JV at Colton (2), 2 p.m.
DeSales at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.
Pomeroy at Touchet (2), 3 p.m.
Pullman at West Valley, 4 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, 4 p.m.
Colfax at Liberty, 3 p.m.
DeSales at Asotin (2), 2 p.m.
Colton at Dayton/Waitsburg, 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley (2), 3 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch (2), 4:30 p.m.
Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Shadle Park at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston at West Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 3:30 p.m.
West Valley at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Pullman, Clarkston at GSL meet, Liberty Lake, 11 a.m.
Colfax, Asotin at 18-hole match, Chewelah
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Genesee at Prairie meet, 3:30 p.m.
Asotin at Northeast 2B League meet, Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
College baseball — Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., News Talk- 1150AM/102.1 FM KQQQ
MLB — Milwaukee at Seattle, 1:00 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB Scorpion Championship, 4 p.m., FS1
College baseball — Louisville at Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPNU; Samford at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network; Georgia State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.. Acc Network; Creighton at Nebraska, 5 p.m., Big 10 network.
College softball — James Madison at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACC Network; Michigan State at Michigan, 3 p.m., Big 10 Network; Portland State at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Portland State at Oregon, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners, 1 p.m., ROOT; New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers, 5 p.m., TBS.
NBA — Eastern Conference first rond: Atlanta at Boston, Game 2, 4 p.m., NBATV; Eastern Conference first round, New York at Cleveland, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT.
NHL — Eastern Conference first round: New York Rangers at New Jeresey, Game 1, 4 p.m., TBS; Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Western Conference first round: Seattle at Colorado, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Championship League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, quarterfinal, leg 2, noon, CBS; Canadian Championship: Vaugh Azzurri at CF Montreal, preliminary round, 4 p.m., FS2; UEFA Champions League: TBA, quarterfinal Leg 2, CBSSN.
Tennis — Bacelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, early rounds, 2 a.m.