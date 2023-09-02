On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 2, 1966 — Joe Auer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a Miami touchdown in the Dolphins’ first ever NFL regular-season game.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU vs. Tulsa, 6 p.m.
UI at Gonzaga in Spokane, 11 a.m., UI vs. Air Force in Spokane, 3 p.m.
LCSC vs. Evergreen State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
WSU at Colorado State, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Deary at Kootenai, 1 p.m.
Deary vs Wallace, at Kootenai, 11:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Capital, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Kuna at Lewiston, noon
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Grandview at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at NY Mets, 4:10 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
College football — WSU at Colorado State, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3 and 103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school football — Lewiston at Capital, 1 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s Australian rules football — AFL: Western at Geelong, midnight, FS2; AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne, 8 p.m., FS2; AFL: Richmond at Brisbane, 10 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 3:25 p.m., ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 9:30 p.m., USA
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 12:30 p.m., USA
College football — Virginia vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn., 9 a.m., ABC; Bowling Green at Liberty, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN; Colorado at TCU, 9 a.m., FOX; Utah St. at Iowa, 9 a.m., FS1; Boise St. at Washington, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Ohio St. at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., CBS; South Florida at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; UMass at Auburn, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Rice at Texas, 12:30 p.m., FOX; Buffalo at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Tennessee St. at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC; Washington State at Colorado State, 4 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., ESPN; UTSA at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1; North Carolina at South Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Texas Tech at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBS; West Virginia at Penn St., 4:30 p.m., NBC; Sam Houston St. at BYU, 7:15 p.m., FS1; Idaho St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 8, Dénia to Xorret de Catí, 102 miles, Spain, 7 a.m., CNBC
Golf — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, 5:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Minnesota at Texas, 4 p.m., FOX; Seattle at NY Mets, 4:10 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Sheffield United, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Chelsea, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 8 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 5:55 a.m., ESPN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 6 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey, 7 a.m., CBSSN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Bitnile.com Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore., 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA: The Funny Car NHRA All-Star Callout, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., FOX; NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 3 p.m., USA
CFL — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College football — Northwestern at Rutgers, 9 a.m., CBS; Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami, noon, ESPN; Oregon St. at San Jose St., 12:30 p.m., CBS: LSU vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ABC
Women’s college volleyball — Stanford at Texas, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 9, Cartagena to Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca, 114 miles, Spain, 7 a.m., CNBC
Men’s FIBA basketball — FIBA World Cup: Lithuania vs. U.S., Second Round, Manila, Philippines, 5:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — The Walker Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Great Britain & Ireland - Team Play, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland, 5 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 3 a.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2:30 p.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at NY METS, 10:40 a.m., ROOT; NY Yankees at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN;
Men’s soccer — SPFL Premiership: Celtic at Rangers, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: Fiorentina at Inter Milan, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: NY Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Chicago at Washington, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 8 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., noon, ABC; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — New York at Chicago, noon, ESPN2