Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Oregon Tech, Cascade Conference tournament, Klamath Falls, Ore., 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State-Oregon Tech winner vs. British Columbia, Cascade Conference tournament championship, Klamath Falls, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State hosts NCAA regional tournament, Palouse Ridge Golf Club, all day
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clarkston vs. Pullman, District 8 tournament, Shadle Park High School, 3 p.m.
Clarkston-Pullman winner vs. Shadle Park, District 8 tournament championship, Shadle Park High School, 5 p.m.
Lewiston at Lake City, district tournament, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, district tournament, 2 p.m.
Sandpoint-Lakeland winner at Moscow, district tournament, 5 p.m.
Colfax at Freeman (2), 4 p.m.
Lewis County at Kendrick, 4:30 p.m., Idaho Class 1A district tournament
Lapwai at Genesee, 4:30 p.m., Idaho Class 1A district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
West Valley at Pullman, district tournament championship, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Asotin, Colfax at 2B Sub districts, Ritzville High School, 2:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Oregon Tech, Cascade Conference tournament, Klamath Falls, Ore., 2 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school softball — Colfax at Freeman (2), 4 p.m.
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
College baseball — Vanderbilt at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Nebraska at Creighton, 5 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12N.
College golf — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Second Round, 1:30 p.m.
College softball — Southeastern tournament: Misouri vs Mississippi St, 4:30 p.m., SECN.
Men’s lacrosse — Premier Lacrosse League Draft, 4 p.m., ESPNU.
MLB — Boston at Atlanta, 4 p.m., TBS; Regional coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., MLBN; Texas at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
NBA — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4, 4 p.m, ESPN; Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1, noon., CBS; Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FS2;
Tennis — Italian Open-Wta Early Rounds, 2 a.m., USA
