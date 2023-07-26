On this day ...
JULY 26, 2005 — Greg Maddux recorded his 3,000th career strikeout against San Francisco, striking out Omar Vizquel in the third inning of a 3-2, 11-inning victory for the Giants.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Nampa-Coeur d’Alene winner, state tournament, Thorco Field, Coeur d’Alene, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 10 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand, 12:30 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia, 5 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand, 6 p.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia, 3 a.m. Thursday, FS1
Tennis — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS; Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals, 2 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS; Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds; Hamburg-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS
Men’s soccer — Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Lion City, Singapore, 4:30 a.m., CBSSN; Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Seattle at Minnesota, 10 a.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN
Fishing — SFC: The Tri-State Canyon Shootout, Day 1, Block Island, R.I., 1 p.m., CBSSN
3ICE hockey — Week 5: Team Carboneau vs. Team Patrick, Team Bourque vs. Team Mullen, Consolation, Final, Boston, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France, 2 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
Men’s rugby — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS2
