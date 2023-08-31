AUGUST 31, 1987 — “The Great Potato Incident” occured. Minor league Williamsport Bills catcher Dave Bresnahan attempted to lure an opposing baserunner off third base using a potato carved to look like a baseball. The umpire called the runner safe, and Bresnahan was fined $50 and was released by the team.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UI at Lamar, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m.
UI vs. Nevada, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gar-Pal at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at St. John Bosco, 6 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Orofino at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Lewiston, Moscow, Genesee, Logos, Potlatch, Troy at Post Falls River Run, 4 p.m.
College football — Kent St. at UCF, 4 p.m., FS1; NC State vs. UConn, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Utah, 5 p.m., ESPN; Nebraska at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FOX; UI at Lamar, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Golf — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, 4:30 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s rugby — NRL: Sydney at South Sydney, 2:55 a.m. (Friday), FS2
Women’s soccer — The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, Toulouse, France, 9 a.m., CBSSN; The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, Toulouse, France, noon, CBSSN
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 9 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 4 p.m., ESPN2