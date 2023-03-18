On this day ...
MARCH 18, 1993 — Santa Clara beat Arizona 64-61 and became the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA tournament.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Villanova, Pa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Red Rocks Invitational, 8 a.m. in Sedona, Ariz.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 9 a.m.
Whitworth at Idaho, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Grand Canyon Invitational, 1 p.m.
Washington State, Lewis-Clark State at Sam Adams Classic, noon
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at NCAA championships, 7 a.m. in Knoxville, Tenn.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon
Deer Park at Clarkston, noon
Pullman vs. Deer Park, 2:30 p.m. at Clarkston
Clarkston JV vs. Pomeroy, 8:30 a.m. in Asotin Baseball Tournament
Orofno JV vs. Northwest Christian, 11 a.m. in Asotin Baseball Tournament
Kellogg at Asotin, 1:30 p.m. in Asotin Baseball Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
La Grande (Ore.) at Lewiston (2), noon
Deer Park vs. Pullman, 2 p.m. at Colfax
Clarkston at Ephrata Tournament, TBD
St. Maries at Clearwater Valley (2), 11 a.m.
Colton at Asotin (2), noon
Genesee at Orofino, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Pullman at, Lewiston and Clarkston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Pullman at, Lewiston and Clarkston hosts Larry McConnell Invitational, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
Clearwater Valley, Genesee, Grangeville, Highland, Potlatch, Prairie, Timberline at Kamiah hosts Small Schools Invitational, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 11:30 a.m. in NCAA tournament first round in Villanova, Pa., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Lake City at Lewiston (2), noon, KVTY-FM (105.1)
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Oregon at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 6:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Truck Series: Fr8 208, 11 a.m., FS1; IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, 1:30 p.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Raptor 250, 2 p.m., FS1
Rugby — Six Nations: Wales at France, round 5, 7:30 a.m., CNBC; Six Nations: England at Ireland, round 5, 10 a.m., NBC; MLR: Old Glory at Toronto, 4 p.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton, 8 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Chelsea, 10:30 a.m., USA; MLS: LAFC at Seattle, 1 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament first round: Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Saint Louis vs. Tennessee, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament first round: James Madison at Ohio St., 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Miami (Fla.) vs. Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington St., 11 a.m., ESPNU; NCAA tournament first round: Vermont at UConn, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament first round: Toledo vs. Iowa St., 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: team St. John’s vs. North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Alabama vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Drake vs. Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: Iona at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament first round: East Carolina at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament first round: Sacramento St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — NIT second round: Michigan at Vanderbilt, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round:Furman vs. San Diego St., 9:10 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Duke vs. Tennessee, 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA Division III championship: Christopher Newport vs. Mount Union, 1 p.m., CBSSN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 1 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Princeton vs. Missouri, 3 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Auburn vs. Houston, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: Penn St. vs. Texas, 4:45 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Northwestern vs. UCLA, 5:30 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Maryland vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m., TBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — LIV Golf League: second round, 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, second round, 1 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The DGC Open, final round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Tennis — BNP Parbias Open-ATP semifinals, ATP/WTA doubles finals, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Pac-12 championships, noon and 5 p.m., Pac-12
College softball — Washington at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
College wrestling — NCAA championships: championship round, 4 p.m., ESPN
World Baseball Classic — United States vs. Venezuela, quarterfinal, 4 p.m., Fox
XFL — D.C. at St. Louis, 4 p.m., FX; Orlando at Vegas, 7 p.m., FX
Bowling — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m., ABC
Men’s college hockey — NCHC championship: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
Australian rules football — Essendon at Hawthorn, 9 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Bowling — PBA: The Tournament of Champions finals, 9 a.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 9 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Liberty at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NIT second round: E. Washington at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 2 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 3 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., TBS
Auto racing — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, noon, Fox
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — LIV Golf League: final round, 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
College softball — Washington at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA singles finals, noon, Tennis
World Baseball Classic semifinal — TBD vs. Cuba, 4 p.m., FS1
XFL — Arlington at San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN2