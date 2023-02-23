On this day ...
FEBRUARY 23, 1987 — Seattle’s Nate McMillan set an NBA rookie record with 25 assists to lead the SuperSonics past the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at UCLA, 6 p.m.
Idaho State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho hosts Big Sky indoor championships, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Idaho State, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Washington State at Pac-12 championship meet, 10:30 a.m. in Federal Way, Wash.
Idaho at WAC championship meet, 8:30 a.m. in Pharr, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament elimination game
Kamiah vs. Potlatch, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Kendrick vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament final at Lapwai High School
St. John Bosco vs. Deary, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at Lapwai High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A state tournament, 2:30 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Moscow at Idaho Class 4A state tournament, 2:30 p.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Kamiah, Nezperce, Orofino, Potlatch at Class 2A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at UCLA, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Idaho State at Idaho, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Idaho State, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Stanford, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school boys basketball — Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament elimination game, KVTY-FM (105.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, second round, 7 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, second round, midnight Friday, TGC
Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Colorado, 2 p.m., Pac-12; South Carolina at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; California at Utah, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — Penn St. at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m., FS1; Towson at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Memphis at Wichita St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12; San Diego at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., ESPN2; Portland at San Francisco, 8 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1; Washington St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Memphis at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN
XFL — St. Louis at Seattle, 6 p.m., FX
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
