On this day ...
MARCH 5, 1973 — New York Yankee pitchers Fritz Peterson and Mike Kekich announced they swapped wives and children.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southern Indiana at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington St. vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament championship game in Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
UCLA at Washington State, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
NBA — Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Washington St. vs. UCLA, 2 p.m. in Pac-12 tournament championship game in Las Vegas, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Nottingham Forest, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA
Auto racing — Formula One: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 9:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Skiing — FIS: Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships, 7 a.m., CNBC
Tennis — Dubai-ATP singles final, 7 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 12:30 a.m., Tennis; MGM Rewards The Slam exhibition, 7 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m., CBS; Illinois at Purdue, 9:30 a.m., Fox; Big South championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley championship: teams TBD, 11 a.m., CBS; Patriot League semifinal: Army at Colgate, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic Sun championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN2; Patriot League semifinal: American U. at Lafayette, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., CBS; Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN; Big East semifinal: teams TBD, noon, FS1; Big Ten championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN; Pac-12 championship: UCLA vs. Washington St., 2 p.m., ESPN2; Big East semifinal: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — Phoenix at Dallas, 10 a.m., ABC; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; New York at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
XFL — St. Louis at D.C., 10 a.m., FX; Orlando at Arlington, 1 p.m., FX; San Antonio at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NHL — Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon, TNT
Rugby — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, noon, CNBC
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten quarterfinal: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, game 3, 3 p.m., FS2
College wrestling — Pac-12 championships, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. in Big Sky tournament in Boise
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Juli Inkster Meadow Club Invitational, 8:30 a.m. in Fairfax, Calif.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Sacramento State, 1:30 p.m. in Big Sky tournament in Boise, KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Brentford, noon, USA
Men’s college basketball — Southern championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sun Belt championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2; West Coast semifinal: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. team TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN; Horizon League semifinal: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPN; West Coast semifinal: Gonzaga vs. team TBD, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Big East championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., FS1