On this day ...
AUGUST 4, 1982 — In an MLB pitching duel, Jack Coombs of the Philadelphia A’s and Ed Walsh of the White Sox pitch a 0-0 tie in 16 innings.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 3:50 am
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL: Richmond at Western, 2:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Western at Adelaide, 9 p.m., FS2; AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 12:20 p.m., USA; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 3 p.m., FS1
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn., 6 p.m., SHO
Fishing — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 1, South Padre Island, Texas, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, 6 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 11 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
Men’s soccer — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32, 5 p.m., FS1; CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC, 6 p.m., FS2Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32, 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand, 10 p.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand, 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
Tennis — Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 2 a.m., TENNIS; Kitzbuhel-ATP Semifinals, Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS; Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals, 8 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA — New York at Minnesota, 5 p.m., ION
