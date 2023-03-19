On this day ...
MARCH 19, 1966 — Texas Western, which started five black players, won the NCAA basketball championship with a 72-65 upset of all-white Kentucky.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Red Rocks Invitational, 8 a.m. in Sedona, Ariz.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Arizona State at Washington State, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Oregon at Washington State, 1:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Bowling — PBA: The Tournament of Champions finals, 9 a.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier, 9 a.m., CBS; NIT second round: Liberty at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NIT second round: E. Washington at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Kentucky vs. Kansas St., 11:40 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Michigan St. vs. Marquette, 2:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament second round: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UConn, 3 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: Creighton vs. Baylor, 4 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament second round: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. FAU, 4:45 p.m., truTV; NCAA tournament second round: Miami vs. Indiana, 5:30 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament second round: TCU vs. Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m., TBS
Auto racing — Formula 1: The STC Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, 9:55 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter Health 400, noon, Fox
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: South Florida at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC; NCAA tournament second round: Georgia at Iowa, noon, ABC; NCAA tournament second round: Mississippi St. at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: S. Dakota St. at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Arizona at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Princeton at Utah, 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Michigan at LSU, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Mississippi at Stanford, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — LIV Golf League: final round, 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, final round, 1 p.m., TGC
College softball — Washington at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA singles finals, noon, Tennis
World Baseball Classic semifinal — TBD vs. Cuba, 4 p.m., FS1
XFL — Arlington at San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Spring Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Spring Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho State at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
University at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Ferris at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewis County vs. Orofino JV (2), 3:30 p.m. at Nezperce
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lapwai at Clarkston Invite, 9:30 a.m. at Red Wolf Golf Club
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: teams TBD, 7 p.m., ESPN2
World Baseball Classic semifinal — Mexico vs. Japan, 4 p.m., FS1