SEPTEMBER 14, 1923 — Red Sox first baseman George Burns made an unassisted triple play.
Today
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.
Idaho at UTEP, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Bedford Cup, all day.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston at Dizzy Bird Invite, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOY’S SOCCER
Lewiston vs. Coeur d’Alene, 4:30 p.m.
Moscow at Lake City, 4 p.m.
Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S SOCCER
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 6:30 p.m.
Moscow vs. Lake City, 4 p.m.
Grangeville vs. Bonners Ferry, noon.
Pullman vs. University, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Pullman vs. North Central, 7 p.m.
Kendrick vs. Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Prairie vs. Timberline, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Clarkston at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Reardan, 5 p.m.
Nezperce vs. Timberline, 6 p.m.
Logos vs. St. Maries, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school football — Pullman vs. North Central, 7 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 1 p.m., FS2; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 3 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., 6 p.m., FS1 Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, 2:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
College football — Navy at Memphis, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England, 4 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m., FS2
MLB — Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4 p.m., FOX
NFL — Minnesota at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO
Tennis — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Australia vs. France, Canada vs. Sweden, Czech Rep. vs. South Korea; San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS; San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m., TENNIS