On this day ...
AUGUST 26, 1971 — Bobby Orr signed a five-year contract with the Boston Bruins worth one million dollars. It was the first million dollar contract in NHL history.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
LCSC at MSU-Northern, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Louisville, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Judy Fong memorial tournament, 8 a.m. at Lewiston High School
Salmon River at Nezperce, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston vs. Woods Cross (Utah), at Madison High School, 4 p.m.
Logos at Lakeside (Plummer), 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Salmon River, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Sandpoint at Lewiston, noon
Moscow at Post Falls, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Timberlake, 2 p.m.
Orofino at Priest River, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Lewiston at Sandpoint, noon
Post Falls at Moscow, noon
Grangeville at Timberlake, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
Lewiston vs. Woods Cross (Utah), at Madison High School, 4 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
Sunday
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7) and KLER-AM (1300)
NFL — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay, 10 a.m., FOX
SPORTS ON TV
Australian rules football — AFL: Western at Geelong, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: Melbourne at Sydney, 10 p.m., FS2; AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 2:25 a.m. ESPN2; Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London, 10 a.m., CBS
Boxing — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College football — Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin11:30 p.m., NBC; North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala., 12:30 p.m., ESPN; UTEP at Jacksonville St., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Ohio at San Diego St., 4 p.m.,FS1; SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ABC; FIU at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s FIBA basketball — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines, 5:30 a.m.
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y., 5 a.m.; SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic, 3:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., noon, CBS; USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia, 4 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic, 3 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
Gymnastics — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, San Jose, Calif., 4 p.m., CNBC
High school football — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 9 a.m., ESPN; St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPN2; St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 8:30 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10:30 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FOX; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3:30 p.m., FS2
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei vs. Willemstad, Curaçao, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa., 9:30 a.m., ABC; Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa., 12:30 p.m.
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Francisco, 1 p.m., FS1; Texas at Minnesota, 4 p.m., FOX
NFL — Preseason: Seattle at Green Bay, 10 a.m., FOX
Women’s rugby — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane, 7 p.m.
Men’s soccer — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County, 4:30 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth, 4:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN; CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC, noon, FS2; Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS; Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final, 2 a.m., TENNIS;
Track and field — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary, 10:30 a.m.; World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary, 10 p.m., CNBC
Sunday
Australian rules football — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton, 1 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands, 5:55 a.m.; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis., 8:30 a.m.; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis., 10 a.m., FS1; IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., 11 p.m., USA; NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., 12:30 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.. 1 p.m., FS1
CFL — Ottawa at Edmonton, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Cycling — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain, 7 a.m., CNBC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y., 5 a.m.
Golf — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic, 3 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 10:30 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., 10:30 a.m., GOLF; Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho, 1 p.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia, 4 p.m., GOLF
Gymnastics — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla., 4 p.m., NBC
High school football — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio), 10 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
Little league baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa., 8 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa., noon, ABC
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at San Francisco, 4 p.m., ESPN;
NFL — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans, 5 p.m., FOX
Rodeo — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas, noon, CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United, 6 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m.; MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle, 1:30 p.m.;
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill., 12:30 p.m.
Track and field — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary, 10 a.m., NBC; World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary, 11:30 a.m.;
WNBA — Los Angeles at Connecticut, 10 a.m., CBSSN