On this day ...
JULY 15, 2010 — Rory McIlroy, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, tied the major championship record by shooting a 9-under 63 in the opening round of the British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Camas Prairie vs. St. Maries, district tournament, Sandpoint, 11:15 a.m.
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. TBD, district tournament, Sandpoint, 2 p.m.
Orofino vs. Coeur d’Alene district tournament, Sandpoint, 7:15 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — AFL: Essendon at Geelong, 2 a.m., FS2; AFL: Richmond at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 13, Rome, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., noon; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Calypso 150, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — WTA: Wimbledon, Women’s Singles Championship, London, 6 a.m., ESPN; ATP: Wimbledon, Men’s Doubles Championship, London, 8:30 a.m., ESPN
Golf — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 7 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 9 a.m., GOLF; American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev., 11:30 a.m., NBC; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., 1 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12:30 p.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 7 p.m., FS1
GloblJam basketball — GLOBL JAM FIVES: Africa vs. U.S., Toronto, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
BIG3 basketball — Week 4: Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Triplets vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac, Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s, Aliens vs. Enemies, Memphis, Tenn., noon, CBS
NBA — Summer League: Golden State vs. Toronto, Consolation Game, Las Vegas, noon, ESPN; Summer League: Washington vs. Chicago, Consolation Game, Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPN
Fishing — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic: Day 3, Marthas Vineyard, Mass., 1 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Cleveland at Texas, 1 p.m., FS1; LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 4 p.m., FOX; Detroit at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., ROOT
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Chrome vs. Cannons, Fairfield, Conn., 3 p.m., ESPN2
CFL — Calgary at Saskatchewan, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United, 4:30 p.m., FS1; USL Championship: Oakland Roots F.C. at Monterey Bay F.C., 7 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA — WNBA All-Star Game: Team Stewart vs, Team Wilson, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Boxing — Showtime Championship: Frank Martin vs. Artem Harutyunyan (Lightweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., Showtime
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN
Men’s rugby — Premier Sevens: Western Conference Finals, San Jose, Calif., 7 p.m., CBSSN; NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at New Zealand, 8:55 p.m., FS2
SUNDAY
Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 14, Rome, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic, 7 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., 7:30 a.m., FS1; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 11:30 a.m., USA; NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., 1 p.m., FOX
Tennis — ATP: Wimbledon, Men’s Singles Championship, London, 6 a.m., ESPN; WTA: Wimbledon, Women’s Doubles Championship, London, 9 a.m., ESPN
Track and field — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Silesia, Poland, 7 a.m., CNBC
Golf — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 7 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 9 a.m., GOLF; American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev., 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, noon, CBS; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., 1 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Houston at LA Angels, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Summer League games TBD at 1 p.m., ESPN; 3 p.m., ESPN2; 5 p.m., ESPN2; 7 p.m., ESPN2
GloblJam basketball — GLOBL JAM FIVES: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Toronto, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Panama, Final, Inglewood, Calif., 5 p.m., FOX