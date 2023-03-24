On this day ...
MARCH 24, 1979 — Indiana State, led by Larry Bird, advanced to the NCAA championship game by squeezing past DePaul 76-74. Bird had 35 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 6 p.m.
Washington State at USC, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at ASU Ping Invitational, 8 a.m. in Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Montana State, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Idaho at Buc Scoring/Combined meet, 11 a.m. in Spokane
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Centennial, 4:15 p.m. at Meridian
Lewiston vs. Mountain View, 6:45 p.m. at Meridian
Moscow vs. Sugar-Salem, 8:30 a.m. at Bucks Bags Tournament, Boise
Prairie at Potlatch (2), 11 a.m.
Orofino at Clearwater Valley, noon in Southfork Slugfest
Kendrick vs. North Star Charter, 2 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest at Clearwater Valley
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest (resumption of suspended game)
Liberty Christian at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m. in Southfork Slugfest
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Win the Pitch tournament, Caldwell
Moscow at Bucks Bags Tournament, Boise
Kellogg at Clarkston (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal, 3:15 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at British Columbia, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at USC, 6:30 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, second round, 7:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play day 3, 11 a.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Montenegro at Bulgaria, 9:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Belgium at Sweden, 12:30 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Nations League group stage: U.S. at Grenada, 4:50 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Miami vs. Villanova, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: LSU vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Colorado vs. Iowa, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Mississippi vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
College softball — Arizona St. at California, 3 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: San Diego St. vs. Alabama, 3:15 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Miami vs. Houston, 4:15 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament: Princeton vs. Creighton, 5:45 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Xavier vs. Texas, 6:45 p.m., CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
College baseball — Arkansas at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — St. Kilda at Western, 1 a.m., FS2; Gold Coast vs. Essendon, 9 p.m., FS2; GWS Giants vs. West Coast, midnight Sunday, FS1
Figure skating — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, men’s free skate, 3:30 a.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play day 4, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Miami Open-ATP second round, WTA third round, 8 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Truck Series: XPEL 225, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, 2 p.m., FS1
XFL — Seattle at Orlando, 10 a.m., ABC
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Notre Dame vs. Maryland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: UCLA vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Connecticut, 1 p.m., ABC; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball — Texas A&M at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — FIFA 2024 Euro qualifying: Switzerland vs. Belarus, 9:55 a.m., FS2; FIFA 2024 Euro qualifying: Norway vs. Spain, 12:30 p.m., FS2; MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 1:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — NCAA Division II championship: teams TBD, noon, CBS; NCAA tournament regional final: Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas St., 3 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament regional final: UConn vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., TBS
Women’s college water polo — Indiana at USC, noon, Pac-12
College softball — UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Florida at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s basketball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Hillmon, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 1 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ABC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Chicago at San Diego, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Boxing — Top Rank: Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Comney (junior welterweights), 7 p.m., ESPN