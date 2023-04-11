On this day ...
APRIL 11, 2010 — Phil Mickelson won his third Masters title, shooting a 5-under 67 to pull away for a three-stroke win over Lee Westwood.
Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 1:43 am
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), 3 p.m.
Potlatch at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Grangeville at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Troy, 4 p.m.
Lewis County at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Colfax at Asotin (2), noon
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), 3 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Tekoa-Rosalia (2), 2 p.m.
Colfax at Asotin (2), 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
East Valley at Clarkston, 6 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Rogers at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino/Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
East Valley at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.
Clarkston at Rogers, 3:30 p.m.
Orofino/Culdesac at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Clarkston hosts GSL meet, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Genesee, Clearwater Valley at Northeast Leah Swanson meet, Lapwai, 3 p.m.
Asotin at Northeast 2B League meet, Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston (2), 3 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1).
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 4:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP, 2 a.m., 3 a.m., TENNIS.
Men’s soccer — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Argentina vs. Chile, 11:45 a.m., FS2; UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Manchester City, noon, CBS; CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Venezuela, 2:15 p.m., FS2; CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Ecuador vs. Paraguay, 4:45 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF Champions League: León at Violette, 5 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Champions League: Vancouver at LAFC, 7 p.m., FS1.
Major League Baseball — San Diego at New York Mets, 4 p.m., TBS; Seattle at Chicago Cub, 4:40 p.m., ROOT.
NHL — Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; Edmonton at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
College golf — The Western Intercollegiate, 4 p.m., GOLF.
College softball — Oklahoma at LSU, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NBA Play-In Tournament — Atlanta at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT.
