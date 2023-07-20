On this day ...
JULY 20, 1858 — Fans were charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans paid 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Minnesota at Seattle, 12:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Norway, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand, midnight, FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Ireland, Group B, Sydney, 3 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Canada, Group B, Melbourne, Australia, 7:30 p.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Philippines vs. Switzerland, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand, 10 p.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand, 12:30 a.m. Friday, FS1
Golf — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, First Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, 1 a.m., USA; Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, First Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain, 4 a.m., GOLF; LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas, 9 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif., 2 p.m., GOLF; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, 1 a.m. Friday, GOLF
Tennis — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 1:30 a.m., TENNIS; Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 1:30 a.m. Friday, TENNIS; Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA, Palermo-WTA Quarterfinals, 3 a.m, TENNIS
TBT basketball — TBT Tournament: Heartfire vs. JUCO Products, First Round, Wichita, Kan., 9 a.m., ESPN2; TBT Tournament: Beale Street Boys vs. Broad Street Birds, First Round, Wichita, Kan., 1 p.m., ESPN2; TBT Tournament: Da Guys STL vs. Purple & Black, First Round, Wichita, Kan., 4 p.m., ESPN2; TBT Tournament: B1 Ballers vs. After Shocks, First Round, Wichita, Kan., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
MLB — Minnesota at Seattle, 12:40 p.m., ROOT
Auto racing — SRX: Racing Series, Barre, Vt., 6 p.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — AFL: Western at Essendon, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
