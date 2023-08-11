On this day ...
AUGUST 11, 1919 — The Green Bay Packers football club was founded by George Calhoun and Curly Lambeau. The team was named after their sponsor, the Indian Packing Company.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB —Baltimore at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Austrailian Rules Football — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood, 2:30 a.m., FS2; AFL: Gold Coast at Sydney, 8:30 p.m., FS2; AFL: Melbourne at Carlton, 2:15 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
Auto Racing — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 12:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese’s 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 3 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 6 p.m., FS1
Fishing — SFC: The White Marlin Open, Ocean City, Md., 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 3 a.m., USA; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 11 a.m., GOLF; USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 5 p.m., FS2
Little League Baseball — Little League World Series: TBD, Midwest Regional - Championship, Whitestown, Ind., 10 a.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., noon, ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., 2 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, Bristol, Conn., 4 p.m., ESPN; Little League World Series: TBD, Regional, San Bernardino, Calif., 6 p.m., ESPN
Little League Softball — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 17, Greenville, N.C., 1 p.m., ESPN2; Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 18, Greenville, N.C., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts — Bellator 298 Main Card: Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward (Welterweights), Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
MLB — Baltimore at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
Men’s Soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Burnley, noon, USA
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal, Auckland, New Zealand, 12:30 a.m., FOX; FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia, midnight (Saturday), FOX; FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FOX
Tennis — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS; Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals, 4 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA Basketball — Chicago at New York, 5 p.m., ION; Washington at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ION
