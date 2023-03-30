On this day ...
MARCH 30, 1981 — Sophomore guard Isiah Thomas scored 23 points to lead Indiana to a 63-50 victory against North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball title..
On this day ...
MARCH 30, 1981 — Sophomore guard Isiah Thomas scored 23 points to lead Indiana to a 63-50 victory against North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball title..
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at The Goodwin, 8 a.m. in San Francisco
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Midway (Ky.), 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Midway (Ky.), 8 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Texas Relays, 8 a.m.
Washington State at Bobcat Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clearwater Valley at Cole Valley Christian (2), 2 p.m.
Colton at Pomeroy (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pullman at Moscow, 4 p.m.
DeSales at Colton (2), 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.
Rogers at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Colfax at 9-Hole Match, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Pullman hosts McCluskey Dual, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Cleveland vs. Seattle, 7 p.m, KLER-AM (1300), KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3)
NBA — New Orleans at Denver, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA semifinal, ATP quarterfinal, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tennis
Golf — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: second round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The DIO Implant LA Open, first round, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
G-League playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Capital City at Delaware, 1 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN
High school basketball — Slam Dunk & 3-point championships. 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; The Throne quarterfinal: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m., FS1; The Throne quarterfinal: teams TBD, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA — Boston at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT; New Orleans at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT
Men’s college basketball — NIT championship: UAB vs. North Texas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice, 9:55 p.m., ESPN2
Australian rules football — Richmond at Collingwood, 1:30 a.m. Friday, FS1
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.