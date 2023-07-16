JULY 16, 2011 — Kyle Busch won the Nationwide race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the third driver to win 100 races in NASCAR’s three national series. Busch, with 22 Cup victories and 29 Trucks wins, also tied Mark Martin for first place in career Nationwide Series victories with 49. Richard Petty and David Pearson are the other drivers with at least 100 wins.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Brewster All-Star Club (2), noon
Orofino Merchants vs. North Idaho Lakers, district tournament, Sandpoint, noon
Asotin County Blues vs. Gonzaga Prep or Chewelah, district tournament, Spokane, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Track and field — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, Silesia, Poland, 7 a.m., CNBC
Auto racing — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 14, Rome, 5:30 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic, 7 a.m., CBSSN; NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., 7:30 a.m., FS1; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 11:30 a.m., USA; NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo., 1 p.m., FOX
Golf — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 7 a.m., GOLF; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland, 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio, 9 a.m., GOLF; American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev., 11:30 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, noon, CBS; DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky., 1 p.m., GOLF
Horse racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12:30 p.m., FS1
MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Houston at LA Angels, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Cleveland, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Summer League: Utah vs. Houston, Semifinal, Las Vegas, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Summer League: Miami vs. Portland, Consolation Game, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Summer League: LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers, Consolation Game, Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
