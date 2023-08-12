On this day ...
AUGUST 12, 1994 — Members of the Major League Baseball Players Association went on strike leading to the cancellation of the World Series for only the second time in MLB history.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB —Baltimore at Seattle, 6:40 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Ice Hockey — Playoffs: Team Murphy vs. Team Johnston, Team Patrick vs. Team Bourque, Consolation, Final, Philadelphia, 10 a.m., CBS
Austrailian Rules Football — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton, 2:15 a.m., FS2
Auto Racing — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Pro Motocross Championship: The Unadilla National, New Berlin, N.Y., noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., USA
Boxing — Showtime Championship Main Card: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Melvin Lopez (Bantamweights), Oxon Hill, Md., 6 p.m., SHO; Top Rank Main Card: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Oscar Valdez (Junior-Welterweights), Glendale, Ariz., 7 p.m., ESPN
CFL Football — Calgary at B.C., 4 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Malaga, Spain, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 4 a.m., USA; LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 10 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., noon, CBS; USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Semifinals, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., noon, GOLF; PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Second Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash., 3 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS1; Saratoga Live: The Fourstardave Handicap, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FOX; Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS1
Men’s Lacrosse — PLL: Atlas vs. Waterdogs, Denver, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Little League Softball — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C., 11 a.m., ESPN; Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, N.C., 2 p.m., ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (Welterweights), Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Houston, Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 2), Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m., FOX; Baltimore at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s Rugby — NRL: Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, 6:55 p.m., FS2; NRL: Gold Coast at Newcastle, 8:45 p.m., FS2
Men’s Soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; LaLiga: Real Madrid at Athletic Bilbao, noon, ABC; CPL: York United FC at Forge FC, 4 p.m., FS2;
Women’s Soccer — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. France, Quarterfinal, Brisbane, Australia, midnight, FOX; FIFA World Cup: England vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Sydney, 3:30 a.m., FOX;
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill., 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS; Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Semifinals, 3:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
Auto Racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden, 8 a.m., CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, Kan., noon, FS1
Big3 Basketball — Week 8: Killer 3’s vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Triplets, Tri-State vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs, Detroit, 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s FIBA Basketball — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Spain, Malaga, Spain, 12:30 p.m., FOX
Golf — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 4 a.m., USA; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 9 a.m., GOLF; LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Walton Heath Old Course, Tadworth, England, 9 a.m., NBC; LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Bedminster, N.J., 10 a.m., CW; PGA Tour: The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 11 a.m., CBS; USGA U.S. Women’s Amateur: Championship Match, Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash., 4 p.m., GOLF
Horse Racing — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 10 a.m., FS2
Little League Softball — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C., 9 a.m., ESPN; Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C., noon, ABC
MLB — Baltimore at Seattle, 1:10 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at NY Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN;
Rodeo — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Anaheim, Calif., 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s Soccer — SPFL: Celtic at Aberdeen, 3:55 p.m., CBSSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Tennis — Canadian Open-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA Basketball — New York at Indiana, noon, ESPN; Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., CBSSN